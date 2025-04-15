Redmi A5 vs Vivo Y19e: How Are They Different?

Here is how the Redmi A5 compares with the Vivo Y19e. | Image: Xiaomi, Vivo

Xiaomi brand Redmi launched its latest entry-level phone, Redmi A5, in India on Tuesday. The Redmi A5 brings highlighted features such as a 120Hz display and a 32MP camera system on the back. While the Redmi A5 comes across as a good option for first-time smartphone buyers or those who want a phone for light uses, it has stiff competition in the market. Days before the Redmi A5’s launch, Vivo announced the Y19e — its cheapest Android phone featuring specifications such as an IP64 rating for water resistance. Here is how the two phones compare with each other.

Redmi A5 vs Vivo Y19e: Specifications

Display: While the Redmi A5 boasts a 6.88-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 450 nits, the Vivo Y19e has a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Powering the Redmi A5 is an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the Vivo Y19e uses a Unisoc T7225 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Both phones support external storage via a microSD card. While the Redmi phone supports Android 15 (Go edition), the Vivo Y19e runs Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

Cameras: The Redmi A5 has a 32MP main camera and a secondary camera, the details of which are unclear. The phone supports 1080p video recording in HDR. On the other hand, the Vivo Y19e has a combination of a 13MP primary camera and a 0.08MP secondary camera. This camera system can also record videos in HD quality. The Redmi A5 has an 8MP selfie camera, while the Vivo Y19e has a 5MP front camera.

Battery: Redmi’s A5 is backed by a 5200mAh battery, supporting 15W fast charging. On the other hand, the Vivo Y19e rocks a 5500mAh battery with the same 15W fast charging technology.

Redmi A5 vs Vivo Y19e: Prices in India