Redmi Note 14 SE 5G India Launch Confirmed—What to Expect

Redmi has revealed that it will launch the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India on July 28. The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G will be one of the two phones that will end the brand’s hiatus in India. In the first teaser, Redmi has shown off the upcoming phone’s design and specifications, saying that it will be a ‘Killer Note’.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G launch

According to the teaser, the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G will debut at an event scheduled to begin at 12 PM on July 28. The launch is expected to be held online, with a live stream available on YouTube.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G specifications

The new Redmi Note 14 SE could be a trimmed-down Redmi Note 14, which was launched last year in December. Flipkart, which will be the exclusive online partner for the phone, has put out multiple teasers to reveal key specifications.

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display with up to 2100 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It will rock a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 8GB of virtual RAM. The smartphone may house a 50MP camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). The smartphone may house a 5100mAh battery, which is also available on the Redmi Note 14 5G.

The teasers also suggest the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G will use Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers with volume amplification up to 300 per cent. The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G will come in a shade of red wine with four sections, with the camera island in the top left corner.