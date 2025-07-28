Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India, Brings 120Hz AMOLED Display at ₹14,999

Redmi has launched its latest budget phone, Redmi Note 14 SE 5G, marking the brand’s 11th anniversary in India. The new phone is a trimmed-down version of the Redmi Note 14, which was launched last year in December. While Redmi has not specified, SE in the phone’s name stands for Special Edition—similar to the iPhone SE.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G price in India

The new Redmi Note 14 SE 5G has just one storage model that costs ₹14,999. However, you can buy it for ₹13,999 by using any bank card starting August 7 from Xiaomi’s website, offline stores across the country, and Flipkart. The phone comes in Crimson Red, Mystique White, and Titan Black colourways.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G specifications

Featuring support for 5G in dual SIM cards, the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of up to 2100 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display also has a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The phone uses a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide camera, which also doubles as a macro camera. Powering the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chip, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has no support for a microSD card.