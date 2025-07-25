Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Available With Up to ₹24,000 Discount—How the Deal Works

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 foldable smartphone is now available for purchase across online and offline platforms. At a starting price of ₹1,74,999, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is among the most premium, and perhaps the best foldable, you can buy. But a deal on one of the partner sellers makes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 more affordable. Here is everything about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal on Croma

Croma has listed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 512GB variant at the price of the 256GB model: ₹1,74,999. That is ₹12,000 less than the original price of the former variant, which is ₹1,86,999. This is the biggest price drop for the 512GB model of Samsung’s latest foldable. But this is not where the deal ends. You are further eligible for an instant discount of up to ₹12,000 if you use an Axis Bank, HSBC Bank, or HDFC Bank credit card to buy the phone. Applying this discount to the total price makes for an effective price of ₹1,62,999 for the 512GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. This offer applies to Jetblack, Silver Shadow, and Blue Shadow colourways of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 introduces several significant upgrades while maintaining key features from its predecessor.

Display: The inner display is an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPO panel, offering an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It boasts a peak brightness of 2600 nits, HDR10+ support, and features a durable titanium plate layer. The cover display is a 6.5-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X panel, also with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 2600 nits of maximum brightness.

Performance: Powering the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Graphics are handled by an Adreno 830 GPU, a notable upgrade from the Fold 6’s Adreno 750 GPU. The device runs on Android 16-based One UI 8, an advancement from Android 14 on the previous model.

Cameras: A major leap in photography comes with the flagship 200MP main camera, directly inherited from the Galaxy S series, a substantial improvement over the Fold 6’s 50MP sensor. The telephoto camera features a 10MP sensor, while the ultrawide camera is a 12MP snapper. The entire camera system benefits from optical image stabilisation (OIS) and PDAF. The camera on the cover display is now housed in a punch-hole design, differing from the under-display camera on the Fold 6, and uses an enhanced 10MP sensor (up from 4MP). The front-facing camera for the main display remains a 10MP sensor.

Battery: The battery capacity remains consistent with its predecessor, featuring a 4400mAh unit. It supports 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging.