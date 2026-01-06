Updated 6 January 2026 at 17:45 IST
Redmi Note 15 5G Launched in India: Top Specifications, Price, More
The Redmi Note 15 5G retains the camera design of last year’s Redmi Note 14 Pro.
Redmi has kicked off 2026 by renewing one of its best-selling lineups, the Note series. The first smartphone in this series is the Redmi Note 15 5G, a vanilla model that sets the stage for the mid-price segment competition. The Redmi Note 15 5G retains the camera design of last year’s Redmi Note 14 Pro, featuring four diagonally placed sensors inside a squarish island. Redmi claims its new phone is the slimmest in its segment, measuring 7.35mm.
Redmi Note 15 5G specifications
Display: It has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Its brightness maxes out at 3200 nits, while PWM dimming stands at 3840MHz.
Processor: The Redmi Note 15 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with an Adreno 710 GPU.
RAM and storage: The Redmi Note 15 5G packs 8GB of RAM and offers up to 256GB of internal storage, along with a hybrid microSD card slot.
Cameras: A 108MP main camera with an F1.7 aperture sits on the phone’s back alongside an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The selfie camera uses a 20MP sensor.
Operating system: It is powered by Android 15-based HyperOS 2 with two years of Android OS upgrades.
Battery: It houses a 5520mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The charger comes bundled with the phone in the retail box.
Redmi Note 15 5G price
Available in two storage variants, the Redmi Note 15 5G starts at ₹22,999, with the higher model priced at ₹24,999. Customers using an ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or SBI Card are eligible for a ₹3,000 instant discount. The phone comes in Glacier Blue, Black, and Mist Purple, with the sale commencing on January 9.
