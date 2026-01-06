Redmi Note 15 5G Launched in India: Top Specifications, Price, More

The Redmi Note 15 5G has been launched in India. | Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Redmi has kicked off 2026 by renewing one of its best-selling lineups, the Note series. The first smartphone in this series is the Redmi Note 15 5G, a vanilla model that sets the stage for the mid-price segment competition. The Redmi Note 15 5G retains the camera design of last year’s Redmi Note 14 Pro, featuring four diagonally placed sensors inside a squarish island. Redmi claims its new phone is the slimmest in its segment, measuring 7.35mm.

Redmi Note 15 5G specifications

Display: It has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Its brightness maxes out at 3200 nits, while PWM dimming stands at 3840MHz.

Processor: The Redmi Note 15 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with an Adreno 710 GPU.

RAM and storage: The Redmi Note 15 5G packs 8GB of RAM and offers up to 256GB of internal storage, along with a hybrid microSD card slot.

Advertisement

Cameras: A 108MP main camera with an F1.7 aperture sits on the phone’s back alongside an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The selfie camera uses a 20MP sensor.

Operating system: It is powered by Android 15-based HyperOS 2 with two years of Android OS upgrades.

Advertisement

Battery: It houses a 5520mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The charger comes bundled with the phone in the retail box.

Redmi Note 15 5G price