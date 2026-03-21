Redmi Note 15 5G Review: A Solid Option But Is It An All-Rounder?

The Redmi Note 15 5G strengthens Xiaomi’s presence in the mid-range segment, and it targets buyers who wish for a balanced smartphone at a competitive price.

Compared to its predecessor, this phone brings improvements in display, battery life, and overall everyday performance. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, and includes a 108MP main camera, aiming to deliver a smooth and dependable user experience at a starting price of ₹22,999. However, regarding its competition, it goes up against strong alternatives like the Realme P4 Pro 5G, iQOO Z9 5G, and POCO X6 Pro, all offering strong specifications at similar prices.

While the Redmi Note 15 5G focuses on consistency rather than standout features, should you consider this smartphone in its segment?

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Good

Display

One of the first things you notice about the Redmi Note 15 5G is its display. The phone features a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display having a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness rated at 3200 nits.

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In everyday use, the screen feels vibrant, the colours are solid and fluid. Scrolling through multiple apps, browsing the web for multiple scripts, or watching long videos, everything is smooth, thanks to the high refresh rate. The colours appear rich without looking overly artificial, and contrast levels are strong, which enhances our viewing experience.

During outdoor shoots, the display is bright enough, and under strong sunlight, the screen remains readable. It is an important factor for users who spend a lot of time outside.

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Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

However, Note 15 5G feels more premium with its curved edges, but they don’t add much in terms of functionality. In fact, during typing or gaming, it occasionally triggers unintended touches near the edges, which can become quite distracting.

Camera

The Redmi Note 15 5G comes with a 108MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

During our long term exepriecne, in good lighting conditions, the images from the primary camera were detailed and well-balanced. The colours are fairly natural, and it balances the exposure well in most situations. If you are a casual photographer, social media, daily moments, and quick shots, the results are reliable.

Sample:

Image: Vatsal Agrawal/ Republic

However, the Note 15 5G also has a high-resolution mode, which captures finer details. But it was quite lagging, and we remained on the standard mode, which gave a faster and more practical experience.

Design

The design of the Redmi Note 15 5G is simple and clean. The phone is slim, and it feels comfortable to hold for long periods. It gets a sleek and modern look with the curved display bending neatly into the frame. Coming to the back, the finish is quite good, keeping fingerprints minimal, making the phone look clean during regular usage.

Moreover, the camera layout is simple and does not make the device feel bulky. It also sits relatively stable when placed on a flat surface. The Note 15 5G has a solid build, and it feels sturdy despite its slim profile. While we shot some social media content as well in dusty and drizzling situations, the addition of dust and splash resistance acted as an extra layer of durability, which we felt was quite useful.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Battery

Battery performance is another area where the Redmi Note 15 5G delivered a good experience. It is equipped with a 5,520mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. In real-world usage, the phone comfortably lasts an entire day with mixed usage, including calls, messaging, streaming, and social media. Even with heavier use, it manages to hold up reasonably well.

While charging, the speed is decent but not particularly fast compared to some of its rivals. The phone can reach about half charge in around 30 minutes and takes a little over an hour to fully charge. The combination of battery size and efficiency ensures that most users will not feel limited.

What’s Bad

Performance Constraints

Talking about its performance, the Redmi Note 15 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. It is adequate for everyday tasks but not created for heavy use.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

For routine activities like browsing, video playback, and social media, performance was smooth and gave a good experience. However, when you start pushing the device with heavy multitasking or heavy gaming, you may notice slowdowns, and there were even frame drops. If your usage increases, these limitations may become more noticeable.

Despite having a smooth display, the phone is not built for intensive gaming. During extended gaming sessions, the phone heated a bit, and we felt there was a performance drop as well, which affected our overall experience. It is fine for casual gaming, but serious gamers may find it limiting.

Camera

Talking about the ultra-wide camera, it does not match the quality of the main sensor. Images tend to lose detail and appear a bit softer, especially in less-than-ideal lighting. Regarding low-light photography, it is decent but not exceptional. The camera manages to snap usable shots, but you will notice noise and reduced clarity in darker environments.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Other limitations occur in video recording. While the phone can shoot in 4K, we felt the stabilisation could have been improved, and it is not very strong, and the footage appears a bit shaky. For better consistency, recording in 1080p is a safer option.

Charging Could Be Faster

Although 45W charging is sufficient for most users, it does not stand out in a segment where faster options are becoming more common. If fast charging is a priority for you, this may feel like a missed opportunity.

Verdict

Rating: 3.5/5

The Redmi Note 15 5G is a smartphone that focuses on delivering a stable and dependable experience rather than chasing top-tier specifications.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic