20 December 2025
Redmi Note 15, Realme 16 Pro Among Phones to Launch in January 2026
January 2026 appears to be busy for the smartphone industry in India, with at least two anticipated launches from Redmi and Realme.
Redmi and Realme are set to kick off India’s 2026 smartphone calendar with launches expected in the first week of January, with the Redmi Note 15 and Realme 16 Pro series set to arrive on January 6. The month is also expected to see more premium launches and teasers, including Vivo’s X200T towards the end of January and continued build-up to Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series launch expected in February.
Redmi Note 15 series: January 6 launch
Xiaomi is expected to introduce the Redmi Note 15 lineup in India on January 6, beginning with the standard Redmi Note 15 5G. Official teasers have highlighted a 108MP main camera upgrade for the base model, while Pro variants may follow later in the quarter.
The Redmi Note line is typically positioned as Xiaomi’s high-volume mid-range bet, and the Note 15 is expected to focus on camera upgrades, AMOLED display improvements, and faster charging at aggressive pricing. While full India pricing has not been confirmed, early leaks suggest Xiaomi will try to keep the series competitive against Realme and Samsung in the ₹15,000–₹25,000 bracket.
Realme 16 Pro series: officially set for January 6
Realme has confirmed that the Realme 16 Pro series will launch on January 6, 2026, teasing a camera-led pitch for the new lineup. The company’s newsroom announcement highlights a “200MP Portrait Master” positioning and a design refresh, as Realme looks to strengthen its Pro series in the upper mid-range segment.
Leaks and early reports suggest the Realme 16 Pro range could focus on a high-refresh AMOLED screen, a large battery and upgraded cameras, with the Pro+ model potentially bringing additional zoom hardware. Realme is expected to target buyers considering camera-first phones under roughly ₹30,000–₹35,000, though official pricing is still awaited.
Vivo X200T: likely late-January arrival
Vivo’s X200T is tipped to launch in India by late January 2026, positioning it as a performance- and camera-focused option for buyers looking above the mainstream mid-range. A launch near the end of the month would place it after the Redmi and Realme announcements, giving Vivo room to capture attention in the post-holiday upgrade cycle.
Samsung Galaxy S26 series: expected February, not January
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series is not widely expected in January, but it will loom over the early-2026 launch season as the next big flagship event. Reports suggest Samsung could hold its Galaxy Unpacked event in February 2026, with some rumours pointing to a February 25 timeline, though the company has not confirmed dates. However, some reports also point to a late-January announcement.
That means January is likely to be dominated by mid-range launches from Chinese brands, while Samsung’s flagship reveal could reset the premium segment a few weeks later.
20 December 2025