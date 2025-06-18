Redmi Pad 2 Puts Big 9000mAh Battery, 11-Inch Screen on a ₹14,000 Android Tablet

Redmi Pad 2 has been launched as the latest entry-level Android tablet, featuring an 11-inch screen and a large 9000mAh battery. Redmi’s new tablet will appeal to people looking for a tablet on a small budget, but what could woo them is the support for a stylus in this price segment. The Redmi Pad 2 also has the latest AI features, like the Google Circle to Search that lets you look up anything on screen by circling it.

Redmi Pad 2 price in India

The Redmi Pad 2 has two variants based on connectivity. The Wi-Fi only costs ₹13,999 and comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Wi-Fi+4G model has two storage configurations: 6GB/128GB is priced at ₹15,999, and 8GB/256GB is available for ₹17,999. The tablet is available in blue and grey colour options from Xiaomi’s online store, Amazon, and partner offline stores from June 24.

Redmi Pad 2 specifications

Featuring optional support for a 4G SIM card, the Redmi Pad 2 packs an 11-inch 10-bit display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a brightness of up to 600 nits. Powering the tablet is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM depending on the connectivity model. You can get up to 256GB of storage if you opt for the cellular model, but the Wi-Fi-only model has only 128GB.