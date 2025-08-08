Redmi Phone With 9000mAh Battery Reportedly In Works

Redmi’s next phone could as well double up as a power bank. According to a new report, the Xiaomi brand is working on a smartphone with a 9000mAh battery, which could offer a long-lasting performance. The company is said to be using the new silicon-carbon (SiC) technology, which allows for higher capacities in batteries without causing significant change in size.

Renowned tipster that goes by Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo (China’s social media platform) that an upcoming phone from a Chinese brand could pack a battery unit ranging between 8500mAh and 9000mAh capacity. The post does not reveal what brand, but users were quick to speculate that this phone could be Redmi’s.

How are such phones possible?

Redmi could use a proprietary technology that uses an enhanced version of the silicon-carbon composite for battery. Unlike lithium-ion, SiC allows better battery life without needing it to be thicker than the conventional ones. That is how Redmi plans to increase the capacity of the battery inside the said phone to 9000mAh.

While the specifics of this Redmi phone are unclear, a previous report suggested a Redmi Turbo 5 Pro with an 8000mAh battery is in the offing. This model could offer significant battery life improvements over its predecessor, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro.

Much like Xiaomi, Honor is also working on a phone with a massive 10,000mAh battery. Reports suggest the Honor Power 2 could offer significantly high runtimes compared to most phones. The existing Honor Power uses an 8000mAh battery made of silicon-carbon composite. According to reviews in China, this phone lasts more than 36 hours with typical usage. If that is any reference point, Redmi’s 9000mAh battery phone could touch the 48-hour mark.