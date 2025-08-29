Reliance Announces JioFrames AI-Powered Smart Glasses as Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Rival

At its 48th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, Reliance Industries unveiled JioFrames, its first smart glasses that allow taking photos, recording videos, tracking health, and having conversations with a built-in voice assistant. The company says JioFrames leverage artificial intelligence-based applications to process multiple types of requests in different formats to offer accurate answers, available to users right in their ear.

Pitched as a rival to the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, Reliance’s new JioFrames supports more than just a camera tucked above your ears. According to a statement, JioFrames can track health and fitness through dedicated sensors, with the logged data available for analysis by the AI assistant, called Jio Voice AI. The regular features, such as taking photos, shooting videos, listening to music, and making calls, can be accessed through Jio Voice AI.

Reliance’s new JioFrames can also translate text in real-time using the AI assistant, with the company saying that Jio Voice AI can speak both original and translated text to facilitate conversations. When the cameras in the glasses are pointed at text, you get an option to not only translate it but also analyse it using AI. That means you can ask Jio Voice AI to tell you what you are looking at, including a product, a sign, or a menu at a restaurant. The company claims its AI assistant understands context and your expressions when giving a command to offer a more natural conversation.

The built-in cameras also let you take video meetings in HD quality and stream your point of view (PoV) directly to social media—similar to how Ray-Ban Meta Glasses let you stream content to Instagram and Facebook. You can also schedule meetings, set reminders, and create alarms using the smart glasses.