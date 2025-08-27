Reliance Jio Extends Plan Validities, Adds Grace Period to Bills to Support Flood Victims in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh

Reliance Jio has announced relief efforts to help victims of the unfortunate floods sweeping large parts of North India, including areas in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh. The telecom company will extend the validity periods of its prepaid mobile and JioHome subscribers and credit three days of grace period to postpaid subscribers.

“While Jio continues to provide critical connectivity in most of these areas, in the face of these adverse conditions, Jio recognises the vital role of reliable connectivity in enabling access to emergency services, family communication, and critical updates,” said the company in a statement.

As part of its efforts to aid the affected users, Jio will add three days to the existing validity periods of its prepaid mobile and JioHome subscribers. While mobile users will get unlimited voice calling and 2GB of “high-speed” daily data for the additional days, JioHome users will get the continued benefits of their plan for three more days at no additional cost.

Similarly, postpaid mobile and JioHome users will receive a three-day grace period to pay bills. During this period, they will continue to get uninterrupted services.

Furthermore, Reliance Jio is also carrying out on-ground relief through its engineering teams, which it said “are working diligently to enhance network resilience and further strengthen infrastructure to meet ongoing challenges.”