Vivo's Next Flagship X300 Pro Could Launch Sooner Than Expected

Vivo is reportedly coming out with its next flagship phone, X300 Pro, sooner than last year’s model schedule. A new report has claimed the X300 Pro and its standard sibling, X300, could break cover sometime in October. That is also when other Chinese brands, such as Oppo, Realme, OnePlus, Redmi, Nubia, and iQOO, have likely planned to introduce their next-generation flagship phones.

According to a tipster who goes by ‘Smart Pikachu’ on Weibo, Vivo’s X300 models will arrive in October, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and ZEISS coating. While a date is unclear, the speculation is that Vivo might hold the event on or after October 8, after accommodating China’s holiday period.

The Vivo X300 series will likely include just two models, the standard X300 and the X300 Pro. However, last year’s X200 lineup had three models: X200 Pro, X200, and X200 Pro Mini. Vivo also launched the X200 FE earlier this month in India, offering premium specifications on a compact phone.

The renewed strategy to do away with the Pro Mini version could be because reports suggest the Vivo X300 will be a compact phone. That means the standard model will double up as a Pro Mini, featuring high-end specifications in a sleek and small body. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Pro could be a full-scale flagship, featuring a big display and other top-end specifications. A previous rumour suggested Vivo could also launch an X300 Ultra model in the second quarter of 2026.