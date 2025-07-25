Republic AI Pre-Summit 2025: Industry Leaders Map India’s AI Trajectory from Consumer Tools to Core Infrastructure

At the Republic AI Pre-Summit 2025, leaders from consulting, consumer tech, and digital transformation came together to unpack what’s fast becoming a defining force across sectors: artificial intelligence. In a panel titled “Leveraging AI for Business,” Rajnil Mallik (Partner & GenAI GTM Leader, PwC India), Nitin Dua (Co-founder & CPO/COO, Qubo), and Dr. Sudin Baraokar (AI & Digital Transformation Advisor) explored how AI has evolved from a consumer-facing capability into the operational backbone of industries such as enterprise tech, healthcare, and banking.

AI as Infrastructure, Not Just a Tool

Rajnil Mallik framed AI as more than a value-add—it’s now core to business architecture. “AI is disrupting traditional models, improving legal, HR, and IT functions, and enhancing customer-facing operations,” he noted. The shift is so fundamental that some companies are contemplating the replacement of entire tech stacks with AI agents. This transition points to a future where AI becomes not just integrated—but embedded—across enterprise systems.

India’s Public Sector Bets on Open-Source AI

India’s AI ambition was a central theme. Dr. Baraokar highlighted India’s potential to emerge as a global deep-tech and AI leader, citing how public sector banks are already deploying open-source models to retain data sovereignty. “India can become the AI and deep tech capital of the world,” he said, underscoring the country’s strategic approach to homegrown innovation and ecosystem control.

Consumer AI Moves from Novelty to Utility

On the consumer front, Nitin Dua pointed to how AI is being embedded into everyday devices to improve security and convenience. From face-recognition-enabled video doorbells to smart intrusion detection systems, “consumers are embracing AI-powered solutions for the convenience and security they bring,” he said. This grassroots adoption shows that AI is no longer a niche innovation—it’s mainstream.

Upskilling, Not Unemployment

Addressing concerns about AI displacing jobs, the panellists offered a more nuanced view. Mallik asserted that AI will primarily handle repetitive tasks, unlocking human bandwidth for creative and strategic work. “It’s about augmentation, not replacement,” he said. The emphasis was clear: AI is a productivity enabler and a tool for workforce evolution—not erosion.

Inaction Is the Real Risk

Dr. Baraokar issued a blunt warning to businesses lagging behind: “The biggest risk today is not starting your AI journey.” He emphasised that AI is increasingly accessible, and interaction often requires little more than English-language proficiency. His point: AI adoption is no longer a technical barrier but a mindset shift—and a strategic necessity.