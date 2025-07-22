Review: I Wore the Pebble Halo Smart Ring for a Week, Here’s What I Honestly Think | Image: Republic

Smartwatches? Been there. Fitness bands? Done that. But a smart ring that can track my health, show the time, and even help control my phone - and still look like a fashion accessory? That sounded interesting enough for me to try the new Pebble Halo Smart Ring.

After using it for a week in real life - from grocery runs to afternoon naps to auto rides - here’s my honest review.

First Look: Sleek and Stylish (No One Knew It Was a Gadget)

First things first, Pebble Halo feels super light. I wore it all day and barely felt anything. It doesn’t scream “tech” - it looks like a classy ring. And the best part? It has a small display built right into the ring.

Yes, it shows the time, battery, and even your steps and heart rate - right on your finger. No need to check your phone or wrist all the time. It’s low-key and convenient.

What It Actually Tracks (And How Well It Works)

Here’s what I tested and how it felt:

Steps Count: Fairly accurate. It matched the step count on my phone almost every day. Good enough for casual users.

Heart Rate & Blood Oxygen (SpO2): Decent for regular checks. It’s not medical-grade (none of these rings are), but it helps spot trends like when you’re stressed or tired.

Sleep Tracking: I wore it to bed for many times. It showed deep, light, and REM sleep. I didn’t expect much, but it actually gave me useful sleep patterns. And it didn’t feel uncomfortable at all.

Stress Monitoring: Mostly accurate.

Chant Counter: A unique feature! It counts how many chants or mantras you repeat. Great for people who meditate or do daily japa. My mom loved this.

Gesture Controls: Gimmick or Game-Changer?

You can take pictures, play games, control videos, flip e-book pages, control music and take photos - all with hand gestures.

I tested this with YouTube and my phone’s camera- it does work, but you need to get used to the hand movements. It’s a cool party trick, but not something I used daily.

Battery Life and Charging

Pebble says you’ll get 3-4 days. I got about 2.5 days with full use. Not bad.

It charges in around 2 hours with the charging dock. You just place the ring on it, plug in and simple.

Pebble clearly says it’s water-resistant, not waterproof. I wore it in the pool, in the shower and I am impressed with its water resistance.

App Experience

The Pebble app is clean, simple, and doesn’t bombard you with confusing data. You get daily step count, heart rate history, sleep summary and readiness score (based on how rested you are)

For most regular users, this is all you need.

Looks and Sizes

Comes in black, gold, and silver. I wore the gold one - it looked sharp and matched everything I wore, from jeans, saree to kurta. It also comes in sizes 7 to 12, so you’ll likely find one that fits well.

Price Talk: Is It Worth It?

The launch price is Rs 3,999, which is honestly a steal for what you’re getting - a health tracker, mini display, gesture control, and sleep monitor in a tiny ring.

It is more affordable than an Oura ring or a premium smartwatch.

Final Verdict: Great for Everyday Users Who Want Simpler Tech

Rating: 4/5

The Pebble Halo smart ring feels like the future but without the drama. It’s stylish, useful, and doesn’t scream for attention. If you’re tired of bulky wearables and want something light, minimal, and health-focused, this might be your new favourite gadget.

Who Should Buy This

People who don’t like wearing watches

Health-conscious users who want basic insights

Anyone into meditation or mantra practice