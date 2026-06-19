RIL AGM 2026: Jio Unveils AI Call Agent, AI-Powered MyJio, 5Gbps AirFiber, 24-Hour Broadband Installation, TeleFrame AI OS and Massive AI Infrastructure

Reliance Industries used its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to unveil what could be one of the company’s most ambitious technology roadmaps since the launch of Jio.

The announcements covered almost every part of India’s digital ecosystem, from AI-powered phone calls and smart home assistants to ultra-fast broadband, satellite internet, AI infrastructure and India-focused AI services.

The broader message from Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Jio leadership was clear: the company wants to make artificial intelligence as accessible and affordable as mobile internet became after Jio’s launch nearly a decade ago.

Jio Call Agent: AI That Can Join Your Phone Calls

One of the biggest highlights of the AGM was Jio Call Agent, an AI assistant built directly into Jio’s telecom network.

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Unlike most AI services that require a dedicated app, Jio’s AI assistant works through regular voice calls. Users will be able to activate it simply by saying “Hey Jio” during a conversation.

Once activated, the AI can listen, transcribe conversations, identify speakers, create summaries, generate reminders and capture important action points.

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Reliance says the system can identify up to 10 speakers in a conference call and work across Indian languages.

The AI assistant is also designed to perform tasks during calls. Users may be able to ask it to book a cab, order food, reserve a restaurant table or schedule meetings without leaving the call.

The service is expected to launch for Jio’s 500-million-plus user base later this year.

MyJio Is Becoming an AI Personal Advisor

Reliance is transforming MyJio from a traditional telecom self-care app into a personalised AI assistant.

Instead of opening multiple menus to manage services, users will simply be able to tell MyJio what they want.

For example, if someone moves to a new city, the AI could automatically guide them through connection-related changes. Travellers heading overseas may receive roaming pack recommendations and usage alerts automatically.

The AI will also help users activate eSIMs, complete KYC processes and manage telecom services more efficiently.

Reliance says every action will remain permission-based, with payment-related tasks requiring user approval.

JioHome Gets Ultra-Fast 5Gbps Broadband

Reliance also announced a major upgrade to JioHome and JioAirFiber.

The company says its next-generation broadband platform will offer speeds of up to 5Gbps download and 1Gbps upload through its Multi-Gigabit-ready JioAirFiber network.

The upgrade is aimed at homes where multiple people may simultaneously stream videos, attend online classes, play cloud-based games, conduct video meetings and use AI-powered applications.

According to Reliance, the higher speeds will also support future technologies such as 8K entertainment, extended reality (XR), immersive learning experiences and advanced AI services.

The company believes ultra-fast broadband will transform homes into intelligent digital environments for work, learning and entertainment.

New Promise: Installation Within 24 Hours

Reliance also announced a new broadband installation commitment.

Under the initiative, customers who express interest through MyJio, the Jio website or a missed call will receive a response within 15 minutes in their preferred language.

The company says customers will be guided through plan selection and installation scheduling during that interaction.

Reliance has also promised to activate home broadband connections within 24 hours anywhere in India.

The move is aimed at simplifying the broadband onboarding experience and reducing waiting periods for customers.

Introducing Jio TeleFrame: An AI Operating System for Homes

Another major announcement was Jio TeleFrame, which Reliance describes as an AI operating system for connected homes.

TeleFrame is designed as a platform where multiple AI agents work together to assist family members in daily life.

The system will include specialised AI agents for tasks such as household management, entertainment, shopping, guest assistance and connected home operations.

Unlike traditional smart home systems that require users to navigate apps and settings, TeleFrame aims to understand context, routines and household preferences to provide assistance proactively.

Reliance says the platform will operate across Indian languages and will always require user permissions before taking actions.

The company sees TeleFrame as a key part of its vision for voice-first AI experiences inside Indian homes.

Reliance Is Building One of the World’s Largest AI Compute Platforms

The company also shared significant updates on Reliance Intelligence, its AI division.

Reliance is building a large AI compute facility in Jamnagar powered entirely by renewable energy generated through its clean-energy projects.

The first phase of the infrastructure, expected by the end of 2026, will provide 120 megawatts of AI computing capacity.

Reliance plans to deploy NVIDIA’s latest GB300 processors, providing AI inference capabilities equivalent to more than 75,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs initially.

As capacity expands, the company expects the platform to exceed 200,000 H100-equivalent GPUs.

If achieved, the project would rank among the largest AI infrastructure deployments globally.

New AI Platforms for Farmers, Students and Businesses

Reliance also announced several AI products designed specifically for Indian users.

JioBharatIQ

An AI companion designed for everyday users.

JioHealthIQ

An AI-powered healthcare support platform.

JioLearnIQ

An educational assistant helping students learn in their preferred language.

JioKrishiIQ

A farming-focused AI platform offering insights on weather, crops and agricultural productivity.

AI Vyapar

An AI solution designed to help small businesses improve efficiency and customer service.

All these services will support 22 Indian languages.

Google Gemini and Meta Llama Partnerships Expand

Reliance highlighted stronger partnerships with major global AI companies.

The company said Google AI Pro, powered by Gemini, is already being offered to Jio users.

Reliance also reiterated its partnership with Meta to help bring Llama-based AI models to Indian enterprises.

The company says enterprises will benefit from local hosting, better data control and greater flexibility in deploying AI systems.

Jio Crosses 524 Million Users

Reliance also showcased Jio’s continued growth.

According to the company:

Jio now serves more than 524 million mobile subscribers

Its 5G user base has crossed 268 million

Around 77 million new 5G users were added during FY26

JioAirFiber now connects more than 13 million homes

Annual network traffic reached 241 exabytes

Jio Platforms reported revenue of ₹1.46 lakh crore during FY26, while profit after tax crossed ₹30,000 crore for the first time.

Satellite Internet Is the Next Frontier

Reliance also revealed plans to expand into satellite broadband.

The company is evaluating the development of its own low-earth-orbit satellite constellation while simultaneously partnering with global satellite operators.

It is also building supporting ground station infrastructure across India.

The goal is to provide connectivity to remote villages, islands, border areas and regions where traditional telecom infrastructure remains difficult to deploy.

Reliance’s AI Strategy Goes Beyond Chatbots

The biggest takeaway from the 49th AGM is that Reliance is not treating AI as a standalone product.

Instead, the company is embedding AI across telecom networks, broadband services, homes, businesses, healthcare, education and agriculture.