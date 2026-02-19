Robodog Controversy at AI Impact Summit: What the Tech Is, How It Works, and India’s Road Ahead | Image: Reuters

New Delhi: The India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam was meant to showcase cutting-edge innovation. Instead, it made headlines for controversy. Galgotias University was asked to vacate its stall after displaying a robotic dog that turned out to be a Chinese-made Unitree Go2, presented as if it were their own creation. The incident raised questions about transparency in research exhibitions and sparked wider debate about the role of robotic dogs or “robodogs” in India’s AI journey.

What Exactly Is a Robodog?

A robodog is essentially a four-legged robot designed to move like a dog. Equipped with sensors, cameras, and AI-driven navigation, it can walk, climb stairs, carry loads, and operate in places unsafe for humans. The Unitree Go2, the model at the center of the controversy, is already sold in India at a price of around Rs 2–3 lakh.

How the Technology Works

Robodogs combine mechanical design with AI:

- Vision systems help them detect obstacles and navigate.

Advertisement

- Balance algorithms allow them to move across uneven terrain.

- Payload capacity lets them carry equipment or sensors.

Advertisement

- Remote or autonomous control enables use in surveillance, inspection, or rescue operations.

This makes them versatile tools for defense, industry, and disaster response.

India’s Efforts in the Space

While the Galgotias episode highlighted dependence on imports, India does have players experimenting with quadruped robots:

- Asimov Robotics (Kerala) has built prototypes for training and industrial use.

- Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz (Gurugram) works on autonomous mobility, including quadrupeds.

- DRDO has tested robotic dogs for military logistics and surveillance.

- General Autonomy (Bengaluru) unveiled PARAM, India’s first fully indigenous robodog, at the same summit. PARAM is built entirely by Indian engineers, not assembled from imported parts. It can climb stairs, dodge obstacles, and even recover from falls. It runs for up to eight hours and is designed for industrial inspections, defense, and factory work.

Success Stories and Use Cases

- Defense: Robodogs can patrol borders, carry supplies, or detect explosives.

- Disaster Relief: They can navigate rubble to deliver aid or locate survivors.

- Industry: Oil refineries and power plants can use them for inspection in hazardous zones.

- Education: IITs and other institutes are using quadrupeds for robotics and AI training.

Feasibility and Challenges

- Cost: Imported models are cheaper than U.S. alternatives but still costly for mass deployment.

- Advantages: High mobility, ability to work in dangerous environments, and potential integration with India’s digital infrastructure.

- Challenges: Dependence on foreign technology, limited local manufacturing, and credibility issues.