What Is Unitree Go2, The Chinese Robodog At The Centre Of Galgotias University Scandal At AI Summit? | Image: X

New Delhi: A Chinese-made robodog is at the centre of a huge controversy amidst the ongoing India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. Galgotias University, a Greater Noida-based private institution, is said to have falsely presented the robot as a product developed by its own Centre of Excellence. The claim drew a sharp backlash, even forcing the university to vacate their stall at the Summit. The controversy has brought the spotlight on Unitree Go2 robodog. Here is everything you need to know about it:

What Is Unitree Go2?

Unitree Go2 is an AI-powered quadruped robot that has been developed by Chinese robotics company Unitree Robotics. The robodog was launched in 2023 to facilitate research, education, surveillance and automation work.

Is The Robodog Available In India?

Yes, the Unitree Go2 robodog can be bought in India from websites like Robu.in. It is available for approximately Rs 2 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

Features Of Unitree Go2

According to Unitree, the robodog can detect obstacles with precision since it uses a 4D LIDAR L1 system with 360°x96°hemispherical ultra-wide recognition field.

Advertisement

All About The Scandal?

At the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, a faculty of Galgotias University appeared to introduce Unitree Go2 as a product named 'Orion', which was developed by the university's Centre of Excellence. Speaking to a reporter at the Summit, the professor said, "You need to meet Orion. This has been developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University."

Also Read- Galgotias University Vacate India AI Summit Stall After Controversy Over Chinese Robodog