Rs 75,000 Starting Price? Everything You Need to Know About the OnePlus 15’s India Launch, Camera Overhaul, and Expected Cost

There are Google phones, there are Samsung phones, and then there are OnePlus phones - a brand that’s built a loyal fanbase by offering near-flagship performance without burning a hole in your pocket. Over the years, phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 11 have proven why the company continues to be called a “flagship killer.” The OnePlus 13, launched at Rs 69,999, came close to perfection with its design, display, and smooth performance.

Now, the spotlight is on its successor - the OnePlus 15. Just to note, there’s no “OnePlus 14” because the number four is considered unlucky in China. The Shenzhen-based company will unveil the OnePlus 15 in China on October 27, with the India launch expected shortly after.

Rumours suggest that OnePlus may finally break its long-standing pricing tradition. Reports indicate that the base variant could start at Rs 75,000, crossing the Rs 70,000 mark for the first time in the main flagship series. While that’s a noticeable jump, OnePlus seems ready to justify it with serious hardware and camera upgrades that could make the extra money feel worth it.

Design and Display

The OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel, co-developed with display maker BOE, offering a 165Hz refresh rate - an upgrade from the 120Hz display seen on the OnePlus 13. It could have ultra-slim bezels measuring just 1.15mm, giving it a near edge-to-edge look and better touch response.

The company has reportedly worked with BOE on a new X3 luminescent material, said to deliver 13% better brightness, 11.8% higher colour accuracy, and 10% lower power use, all while extending the display’s life by about 30%. It’s also expected to be the first Android phone to support true hardware-level 1-nit minimum brightness, earning a TÜV Rheinland Smart Eye Protection 5.0 Gold certification.

Performance

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15 will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which is Qualcomm’s most powerful and efficient chip yet. This means faster app launches, smoother gaming, and better battery management, even with heavy multitasking.

Camera

After years of working with Hasselblad, OnePlus is parting ways with the legendary camera brand. But instead of stepping back, it’s stepping up with its own in-house system called the OnePlus DetailMax Engine.

According to co-founder Pete Lau, the new engine is “designed not just to capture the world, but to reveal it.” It focuses on realism over filters, meaning no over-saturated skies or artificial skin tones. Lau says users will see the difference the moment they zoom into a shot. If OnePlus delivers on this promise, the 15 could easily set new standards for smartphone photography.

Battery and Charging

Powering the phone will likely be a 7,300mAh battery, backed by 120W Super Flash Charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charging. That means you could go from 0 to 100% in under half an hour. If this holds true, the OnePlus 15 could offer one of the best battery experiences in the premium Android category.

Expected Pricing

As per leaks, the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant could cost around GBP 949 in global markets. In India, however, the base model might start closer to Rs 75,000–Rs 80,000.

OnePlus has always balanced price and performance beautifully, and the OnePlus 15 seems set to continue that legacy, even if it creeps into a higher price range. With a smoother display, smarter camera system, faster chip, and stronger battery life, it’s shaping up to be a phone that could finally rival the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 and Google’s Pixel 10. If the rumours hold true, OnePlus might just prove that a little price bump is worth it for a lot more power.