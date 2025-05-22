com score card
  RTech Smartphone Guide: Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Updated May 22nd 2025, 15:47 IST

RTech Smartphone Guide: Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

With increasing component prices and inflation, competing on specs at this price point is tough, but Indian consumers have sufficient quality options. Here are five of the best smartphones available in the market right now under Rs 10,000

Reported by: Priya Pathak
Follow: Google News Icon
RTech Smartphone Guide: Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India
RTech Smartphone Guide: Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India | Image: File photo

Affordability drives India's smartphone market, with budget phones dominating sales in the country. Much of the population, particularly in semi-urban and rural regions, is looking for value-for-money phones that provide basic functionalities without putting a dent in the wallet. The under Rs 10,000 segment has thus emerged as a key battleground for companies vying to grab market share.

These phones tend to emphasise big screens, good cameras, good battery life, and 4G connectivity- an essentials requirement in phone for the typical Indian user who uses their phone for everything ranging from online learning to digital payments.

In 2025, the sub-Rs 10,000 segment is still doing great, all thanks to offerings such as Xiaomi, Realme, Lava, and Vivo, which are vying hard for this segment. With increasing component prices and inflation, competing on specs at this price point is tough, but Indian consumers have sufficient quality options. Here are five of the best smartphones available in the market right now under Rs 10,000.

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India May 2025. These devices prove that even at a budget price, users can access modern features, solid performance, and long-lasting durability. Check out.

  1. Realme Narzo N63 at Rs 8,499: The Realme Narzo N63 sports a vegan leather back and has a dependable battery life. The phone features a 6.74 inches HD+, IPS LCD display with 90 Hz Refresh Rate with IP54 water and dust resistance. The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with quick recharging support. The phone has several smart features up its sleeves like Air Gestures and Riding Mode that makes it’s a good deal. The phone lacks 5G support. It has a 50MP AI camera on the back and an 8MP selfie camera. The phone is selling at a starting price of Rs 8,499. 
  2. Xiaomi Redmi A4 at Rs 7,999: The The Redmi A4 is another good option for users who want a reliable budget 5G smartphone. It offers a dependable battery life and a good software support. The phone lacks 5G support but the performance and battery make up for it. It sports a 6.88 inches (17.48 cm) HD+, IPS LCD display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone has a 50 MP dual primary cameras with LED Flash and a 5 MP front camera. There is a 5160 mAh battery with fast charging support via USB Type-C Port. 
  3. Moto G04 at Rs 9999: Budget lovers can consider this phone as it packs impressive features at an affordable price. Powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor and 4 GB RAM, it handles everyday tasks smoothly. The phone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate while the camera set up includes a 16 MP rear and 5 MP front camera. A massive 5000 mAh battery with fast charging and a USB Type-C port ensures long usage with quick top-ups, making it a value-packed choice for budget-conscious users.
  4. POCO M6 at Rs 9,999: This phone is a great pick for budget-conscious buyers. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus chipset and an octa-core processor for smooth multitasking, paired with 4 GB RAM. The phone sports a large 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and supports 5G. Photography is a strong point, with a 50 MP dual rear camera setup and a 5 MP front camera for selfies. With a 5000 mAh battery, fast charging, and a USB Type-C port, this phone brings good value at a budget price. 
  5. Moto G24 Power at Rs 7,999: Powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor and 4 GB RAM, Moto G24 Power handles daily tasks and light gaming with ease. The phone features a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate. In the camera department, it has a 50 MP dual rear setup and a 16 MP front camera for selfies. A robust 6000 mAh battery with Turbo Power charging and a USB Type-C port ensures extended use with quick recharging, offering solid value for money.

Published May 22nd 2025, 15:47 IST