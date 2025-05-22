RTech Smartphone Guide: Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Affordability drives India's smartphone market, with budget phones dominating sales in the country. Much of the population, particularly in semi-urban and rural regions, is looking for value-for-money phones that provide basic functionalities without putting a dent in the wallet. The under Rs 10,000 segment has thus emerged as a key battleground for companies vying to grab market share.

These phones tend to emphasise big screens, good cameras, good battery life, and 4G connectivity- an essentials requirement in phone for the typical Indian user who uses their phone for everything ranging from online learning to digital payments.

In 2025, the sub-Rs 10,000 segment is still doing great, all thanks to offerings such as Xiaomi, Realme, Lava, and Vivo, which are vying hard for this segment. With increasing component prices and inflation, competing on specs at this price point is tough, but Indian consumers have sufficient quality options. Here are five of the best smartphones available in the market right now under Rs 10,000.

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India May 2025. These devices prove that even at a budget price, users can access modern features, solid performance, and long-lasting durability. Check out.