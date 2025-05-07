RTech Smartphone Guide: Top 5 Smartphones with 6,000mAh Battery Under Rs 30,000 in India

For Indian consumers prioritising long-lasting battery life in 2025, smartphones with 6,000mAh batteries under Rs 30,000 offer value for money. With advancements in processor efficiency, display technology, and fast charging, the 2024-2025 period has seen several smartphone launches that serve heavy users, gamers and multitaskers.

We have curated a list of the top five latest smartphones, featuring massive 6,000mAh batteries, robust performance, and modern features, all within the Rs 30,000 budget. Take a look before you head out to buy one.

1. iQOO Neo 10R: The iQOO Neo 10R sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (up to 144Hz for gaming), and 4500 nits peak brightness. It’s driven by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and Adreno 735 GPU, with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. Its camera system features a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP selfie camera, capable of 4K video at 60fps. The device has a 6400mAh battery with 80W charging, runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, and includes gaming enhancements like a 2000Hz touch sampling rate and a large vapor chamber for heat dissipation. It has an IP65 rating but uses a plastic build and omits NFC.

2. Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Sporting company’s traditional transparent design, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 1080x2392 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3000 nits peak brightness, protected by Panda Glass. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset with an Adreno 710 GPU, paired with 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The triple rear camera includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, supporting 4K video with AI stabilisation. A 50MP front camera is for selfies. It has a 5000mAh battery with 50W fast charging, runs Nothing OS 3.1 on Android 15, and includes an IP64 rating, Essential Key for AI-driven tasks, and Glyph LED strip.

3. Realme 14 Pro+ 5G: The Realme 14 Pro Plus is a feature-packed smartphone designed to deliver on both performance and visuals. It boasts a 6.83-inch curved AMOLED display and at its core lies Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The phone boasts a powerful dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor with OIS and a 50MP periscope lens for detailed, high-quality shots. With a 6000mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, the phone ensures a good battery life on single charge.

4. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G: This Samsung smartphone delivers a well-rounded performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM. It features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass protection. The triple rear camera setup includes a 50 MP wide-angle lens with up to 10x digital zoom, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5 MP macro camera, capable of shooting crisp 4K videos. The 12 MP front camera also supports 4K recording, ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls. A 5000 mAh battery supports 45W super-fast charging via a USB Type-C port, 5G support, up to 256 GB of internal storage, and IP-rated water and dust resistance.