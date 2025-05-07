RTech Smartphone Guide: Top 5 Smartphones with 6,000mAh Battery Under Rs 30,000 in India

Updated May 7th 2025, 14:46 IST
For Indian consumers prioritising long-lasting battery life in 2025, smartphones with 6,000mAh batteries under Rs 30,000 offer value for money. With advancements in processor efficiency, display technology, and fast charging, the 2024-2025 period has seen several smartphone launches that serve heavy users, gamers and multitaskers.
We have curated a list of the top five latest smartphones, featuring massive 6,000mAh batteries, robust performance, and modern features, all within the Rs 30,000 budget. Take a look before you head out to buy one.
1. iQOO Neo 10R: The iQOO Neo 10R sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (up to 144Hz for gaming), and 4500 nits peak brightness. It’s driven by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and Adreno 735 GPU, with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. Its camera system features a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP selfie camera, capable of 4K video at 60fps. The device has a 6400mAh battery with 80W charging, runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, and includes gaming enhancements like a 2000Hz touch sampling rate and a large vapor chamber for heat dissipation. It has an IP65 rating but uses a plastic build and omits NFC.
2. Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Sporting company’s traditional transparent design, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 1080x2392 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3000 nits peak brightness, protected by Panda Glass. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset with an Adreno 710 GPU, paired with 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The triple rear camera includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, supporting 4K video with AI stabilisation. A 50MP front camera is for selfies. It has a 5000mAh battery with 50W fast charging, runs Nothing OS 3.1 on Android 15, and includes an IP64 rating, Essential Key for AI-driven tasks, and Glyph LED strip.
3. Realme 14 Pro+ 5G: The Realme 14 Pro Plus is a feature-packed smartphone designed to deliver on both performance and visuals. It boasts a 6.83-inch curved AMOLED display and at its core lies Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The phone boasts a powerful dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor with OIS and a 50MP periscope lens for detailed, high-quality shots. With a 6000mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, the phone ensures a good battery life on single charge.
4. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G: This Samsung smartphone delivers a well-rounded performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM. It features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass protection. The triple rear camera setup includes a 50 MP wide-angle lens with up to 10x digital zoom, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5 MP macro camera, capable of shooting crisp 4K videos. The 12 MP front camera also supports 4K recording, ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls. A 5000 mAh battery supports 45W super-fast charging via a USB Type-C port, 5G support, up to 256 GB of internal storage, and IP-rated water and dust resistance.
5. Oppo Reno 12 Pro: The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1380 nits peak brightness for stunning visuals. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset and paired with UFS 3.1 storage, the phone feels fast and smooth. The camera setup includes a 50MP triple rear system and a 50MP selfie shooter, both capable of 4K video. With stereo speakers, a 5000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging, and advanced connectivity features like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, it stands as a strong contender in the list of top phones under Rs 30,000.
Published May 7th 2025, 14:46 IST