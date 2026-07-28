OpenAI Eyes South Korea as Testbed for First AI Hardware Device Amid Global Expansion Plans

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman has expressed his desire to use South Korea as a testbed for the artificial intelligence firm's first hardware device, according to a news report by The Korea Herald citing South Korea's presidential office.

The development follows a meeting between Altman and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in San Francisco to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly on next-generation artificial intelligence hardware.

Senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Altman "expressed expectations for using Korea as a testbed" for the device, which is due in the first quarter of next year, and signaled a willingness to broaden the partnership.

The announcement represents a rare disclosure regarding the firm's hardware plans, which have remained largely undisclosed. OpenAI has not publicly detailed the product or officially confirmed any specific launch window.

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The news report mentioned that OpenAI's upcoming product is a screenless smart speaker fitted with a rechargeable battery, designed to function as a mobile household artificial intelligence companion. The device reportedly features integrated cameras and sensors to read physical surroundings and operates on ChatGPT to manage home appliances and answer queries.

The hardware push follows OpenAI's 6.5 billion dollar acquisition of io Products, a startup co-founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive.

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However, the rollout faces potential legal hurdles. OpenAI stated during trademark litigation in February that it would not ship the device before late February 2027. Additionally, Apple filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its chief hardware officer Tang Tan in July, alleging theft of trade secrets and seeking an injunction that could affect sales schedules.

The presidential office did not clarify whether the testbed proposal implies internal prototype testing, a local trial involving Korean consumers, or inclusion in the initial global market launch.

As per the news report, South Korea has historically faced delays in receiving initial global technology product rollouts due to strict regulatory certification processes and market allocation strategies. However, the country offers high smartphone penetration, advanced telecommunications infrastructure, and a robust semiconductor supply chain led by firms like Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

"Korea has strong telecom infrastructure and users respond fast to new products," the news report quoted a local industry official.