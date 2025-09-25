Samsung Announces Free Soundbar or AI TV Offer With Big-Screen Purchases in India

Free Soundbar/AI TV: Samsung has announced that buyers of select big-screen TVs will be eligible for a complimentary Samsung Soundbar or a Vision AI TV as part of its new festival offers. The deal, available until October 31, applies to models ranging from 55-inch to 115-inch screens powered by Samsung’s Vision AI platform.

Depending on the TV purchased, customers can receive a Samsung Soundbar worth up to ₹92,990 or a Vision AI TV worth up to ₹1,40,490. In addition, the company is extending a three-year warranty on select premium models. The offers are available across Samsung.com, leading e-commerce sites, and retail stores.

Alongside bundled products, Samsung has added financing options aimed at lowering the entry barrier for premium upgrades. These include zero down payment schemes, EMIs starting at ₹990 for up to 30 months, and cashback of up to 20% on purchases made with select bank cards.

The timing coincides with the upcoming Diwali season, when electronics brands typically announce discounts to capture demand from consumers looking to upgrade appliances. For Samsung, the focus is on driving sales of premium and extra-large televisions, a segment that has grown steadily in urban markets as consumers shift from mid-sized screens.

The company’s Vision AI platform, integrated into the new range, allows features such as scene recognition, adaptive sound, and contextual suggestions across entertainment and productivity use cases. Pairing these televisions with soundbars and complementary AI TVs adds an incentive for customers weighing purchases in a competitive festive market.