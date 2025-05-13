Samsung Announces Pre-Orders for Galaxy S25 Edge in India; Price Starts Rs 109999

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, after months of leaks and speculations, has finally been officially launched today. Designed at a thickness of 5.8mm and weighing 163 grams, Samsung introduced the new Edge phone to the world with describing words like “it is 30 per cent thinner” and “25 per cent lighter” than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The new Galaxy S25 Edge brings some major changes from the Edge phones that we’ve seen during the early Galaxy Edge days. For starters, this Edge does not have a curved display. Samsung informs that Edge this time refers to the internal brilliance the phone brings in terms of specs and hardware.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge India Price and Availability

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, debuts in India, with prices starting at Rs 1,09,999. The smartphone is now available for pre-order through all major online and offline retail outlets across the country.

The Galaxy S25 Edge comes in two configurations: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs 1,09,999, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage priced at Rs 1,21,999. It will be offered in two colour options - Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Silver.

As part of the pre-order offers, Samsung is providing a complimentary storage upgrade worth Rs 12,000. Customers who pre-book the 256GB variant will automatically be upgraded to the 512GB variant at no extra cost. Additionally, buyers can also avail no-cost EMI options for up to nine months, depending on the payment method and bank partner.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specs

Ditching the curved display, the Galaxy S25 Edge sticks to a flat 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,600 nits peak brightness. The phone measures 5.8mm in thickness making it Samsung’s slimmest phone yet. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

The optics family includes a 200MP primary sensor, a 12MP Ultrawide sensor, and a 12MP sensor for selfies. Driving the show on is Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with 12GB LPDDR5x RAM with choices for 256GB and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The Galaxy S25 Edge falls back on a 3,900mAh battery with 25W wired charging support for its daily run. Samsung claims that the phone can be charged up to 55 per cent in just 30 minutes.