Samsung Banks on Upgraded Retail Stores to Take AI Mainstream in India

Samsung is preparing to push artificial intelligence deeper into its product ecosystem, from smartphones and tablets to laptops, with a renewed focus on retail expansion and consumer education. The company, India’s second-largest smartphone brand by volume, is looking to position AI not only as a premium feature but also as a mainstream experience, targeting both metro and smaller cities (tier-I and tier-II) ahead of the festive season.

Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India, said the company has upgraded 20,000 stores across the country with Wi-Fi to allow live demonstrations of AI features. “We have invested a lot into making 20,000 stores ready and equipped with Wi-Fi so that people can experience the power of AI in our devices,” Babbar told Republic Tech.

He added that Samsung is training its retail staff, including the ones working at both official and third-party stores, and expanding the number of in-store promoters to explain AI use cases, while also offering affordability schemes and improving retailer margins.

The strategy comes as Samsung expects a modest 5 per cent growth in value sales during the upcoming festive quarter, even as volumes remain largely flat. “We are very confident that with all the programmes which we have built, whether it is the product for the consumer, or channel management or the affordability, we will grow faster than the market. We have our ambition to be close to double digit,” Babbar said, noting that growth is expected to be evenly distributed across online and offline channels.

The growth projection is modest, but Babbar believes this could help Samsung counter bullish strategies from rivals. Oppo and Vivo have a strong offline presence, but a renewed focus on retail expansion could position Samsung better against them.

Retail as a Growth Lever

With 20,000 upgraded stores, trained promoters, and bundled affordability programmes, Samsung is betting that an improved retail experience will bring AI devices closer to consumers in both metros and smaller towns. The company is also expanding its service infrastructure, with more than 3,000 service centres across India to support the ecosystem.

AI Across Devices

Samsung also aims to bring generative AI features to smartphones under ₹20,000, in an attempt to democratise technology for a wider set of consumers. For hardware to support such features, the company is using processors from Qualcomm, MediaTek, and its in-house Exynos line, giving buyers options based on priorities like performance or AI workloads.

AI is being positioned to enhance areas such as photography, video editing, communication, and productivity, and tablets are crucial to the company’s pitch. In tablets, where the Indian market saw a 32 per cent year-over-year decline, Samsung argues that the category is shifting from consumption to creation, with AI now supporting content editing and document productivity. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S11 series, Babbar said, will further promote creativity.

Laptops are another focus area. Samsung recently confirmed it has begun local manufacturing of laptops in India, which it ties to building a broader AI-enabled ecosystem in partnership with industry players.

Market Bifurcation and Premiumisation

Samsung sees two parallel shifts in the Indian market: a bifurcation between 4G and 5G smartphone users, and a clear trend of premiumisation. Devices priced above ₹30,000 are gaining faster traction, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. “Premiumisation is happening here much faster,” Babbar said, adding that Samsung is ensuring the same AI experiences, including local language support, are available in smaller towns as in metros through retail expansion.