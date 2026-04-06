Samsung Could Launch Four Phones Under Next Year's Galaxy S27 Series

Samsung may be preparing one of its biggest lineup changes in years. Early leaks suggest that the Galaxy S27 series could expand to four models, adding a new “Pro” variant alongside the existing trio of standard, Plus, and Ultra devices.

If this happens, it would mark a shift from Samsung’s long-standing three-device strategy that has remained largely unchanged since the Galaxy S20 series.

A fourth model enters the lineup

According to multiple reports, the Galaxy S27 series could include:

Galaxy S27 Galaxy S27+ Galaxy S27 Pro Galaxy S27 Ultra

The new Pro model is expected to sit between the Plus and Ultra variants, effectively creating a second premium tier in Samsung’s flagship lineup. This is a familiar strategy. Apple already follows a similar structure with its Pro and Pro Max devices, allowing it to segment users more precisely.

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What the ‘Pro’ model could offer

The Galaxy S27 Pro is tipped to borrow heavily from the Ultra variant, including high-end display and camera features, while leaving out select elements such as the S Pen. This creates a simpler proposition. Offer flagship-level performance and features without pushing the price as high as the Ultra.

For users, it could mean getting most of the Ultra experience without paying for features they may not use, particularly the stylus.

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Why Samsung is making this change

The move appears to be driven by two factors.

First, competition. As rivals expand their flagship portfolios, Samsung may be looking to offer more choices at the premium end to retain users.

Second, positioning. By adding a Pro model, Samsung can create clearer differentiation across price points, making it easier to justify higher pricing tiers while still offering a “step-up” option from the Plus variant.

There are also indications that the new model could carry forward technologies from previous Ultra devices, helping Samsung maximise its hardware investments.

What else to expect from the Galaxy S27 series

While the lineup structure is the biggest talking point, early expectations for the Galaxy S27 series also include possible camera upgrades, especially on the Ultra model; improved battery technology and charging; new AI-driven features across the lineup; and continued focus on premium design and display

However, these details remain speculative at this stage, with the launch still nearly a year away.