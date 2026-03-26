Samsung Expands One UI 8.5 Beta Programme to More Galaxy Devices

Samsung has added more devices to its One UI 8.5 beta programme. | Image: Samsung

Samsung has expanded its One UI 8.5 beta programme to more Galaxy devices, widening access to its latest Android-based software ahead of a broader rollout. The beta programme, which was initially introduced with newer devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, is now being extended to additional models across the lineup.

Newly supported devices include the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S24 FE, and the Galaxy Tab S11. The beta is currently rolling out in select markets, including India, the UK, South Korea, and the United States.

This marks a shift in Samsung’s beta strategy, which traditionally prioritised flagship devices before gradually expanding support. Reports suggest that even Fan Edition models are now being included earlier in the testing cycle, indicating a broader push to standardise software experience across price segments.

What One UI 8.5 brings

One UI 8.5 is based on Android 16 and focuses on incremental improvements rather than a complete redesign. The update introduces enhancements across productivity, AI features, and cross-device connectivity within the Galaxy ecosystem.

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Samsung has also been integrating more AI-driven capabilities into the interface. These include features such as smarter notifications, improved photo editing tools, and system-level optimisations aimed at making everyday interactions more efficient.

At a broader level, the update continues Samsung’s focus on ecosystem integration, enabling smoother transitions between devices such as phones, tablets, and PCs, along with improved security controls.

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Availability and rollout

Users interested in testing One UI 8.5 can register through the Samsung Members app. The company has indicated that the beta programme will expand to more Galaxy devices in April, suggesting a phased rollout before the stable release.