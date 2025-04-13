Samsung Galaxy A56 vs Vivo V50: How Do They Compare?

Here is quick comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A56 and the Vivo V50. | Image: Samsung, Vivo

Samsung and Vivo recently announced their new mid-range smartphones, providing customers with better options for under ₹40,000. The Galaxy A56 and the V50 are currently among the most appealing phones, but which is better? While Samsung offers strong software support and better controls for photography, the Vivo V50 can theoretically give a faster performance, thanks to the Qualcomm chipset, and a brighter display. Here is a quick comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A56 and the Vivo V50.

Samsung Galaxy A56 vs Vivo V50: Specifications

Display: The Samsung Galaxy A56 boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 1900 nits. Meanwhile, Vivo’s V50 has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. The Samsung Galaxy A56’s display uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on top, while the V50 has Diamond Shield Glass.

Processor: Powering the Samsung Galaxy A56 is the company’s Exynos 1580 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone runs Android 15-based One UI 7 and will receive up to six major Android upgrades. On the other hand, the Vivo V50 rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Vivo’s phone has Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, but it will be eligible for only three future Android upgrades.

Cameras: Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A56 with three cameras on the back: a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. Meanwhile, Vivo’s phone has a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. While the Galaxy A56 has a 12MP wide snapper as the selfie camera, the V50 uses a 50MP front camera.

Battery: The Galaxy A56 packs a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, but the Vivo V50 has a bigger 6000mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy A56 vs Vivo V50: Price in India