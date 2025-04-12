Smartphones Now India’s Biggest Exports, Cross ₹2 Lakh Crore in Value

Smartphone Market in India: India’s smartphone market has reached to an all-time high numbers in FY 2024-25. According to the Indian Cellular Electronics Association, the mobile phone exports have crossed a value of ₹2,00,000 crore and registered a growth of 55 per cent as compared to FY 2023-24. Previous year, the mobile phone exports were recorded at ₹1,29,000 crore.

“Crossing Rs. 2,00,000 crore in smartphone exports marks a strategic shift in India’s role in global electronics manufacturing. Smartphones are now India’s largest export commodity,” Mr Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA, said.

Here’s everything that you need to know about mobile phone exports in FY 2024-25:

What were the reasons for the surge in exports of smartphones from India?

According to ICEA, the Production Linked Incentive Scheme was one of the key factors for a major contribution to smartphone manufacturing in India. It said, the strategic implementation of the scheme helped in the transformation of India into the world’s fastest-growing mobile manufacturing hubs.

“̌The PLI scheme has played a central role in this transformation. It has helped build scale, attract leading global investments, and position India as a competitive and reliable manufacturing base for the world,” Mr Mohindroo said.

Which companies were in the top position of exports from India?

The statement said that the momentum of the exports was driven by Apple and Samsung. These companies have scaled their manufacturing operations in India. This resulted in the growth of mobile phone production, reaching ₹5,25,000 crore in FY 2024-25, surging from ₹4,22,000 crore in the FY 2023-24.

Impact of US President Donald Trump’s Tariffs: