Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Unveiled in India: Specifications, Features

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G have been announced in India. | Image: Samsung

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G in India, expanding its A-series lineup with upgrades across display, camera, performance, and software support.

Price in India

Samsung has not announced the prices of the new A-series phones. However, the Galaxy A57 5G is expected to be priced at around ₹45,000–₹46,000, while the Galaxy A37 5G is likely to start at around ₹34,000–₹35,000 in India, depending on the variant.

Display and Design

Both smartphones feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster support for improved outdoor visibility. The Galaxy A57 5G uses a Super AMOLED+ panel, while the Galaxy A37 5G comes with a Super AMOLED display.

In terms of design, the A57 is slimmer at 6.9mm and weighs 179g, while the A37 measures 7.4mm and weighs 196g.

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Performance and Software

The Galaxy A57 5G is powered by the Exynos 1680 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Galaxy A37 5G uses a slightly lower-tier Exynos 1480 chipset, with configurations going up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Both devices run Android 16 with One UI 8.5 out of the box. Samsung is also offering up to six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

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Cameras

Both phones feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor.

On the Galaxy A57 5G:

50MP main camera

12MP ultra-wide

5MP macro

12MP front camera

On the Galaxy A37 5G:

50MP main camera

8MP ultra-wide

5MP macro

12MP front camera

The devices also include AI-based image processing, Nightography improvements, and scene optimisation features.

Battery and Charging

The Galaxy A57 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging, delivering up to two days of usage under typical conditions. Battery capacity for the Galaxy A37 5G is also in the same range, with similar usage expectations.

Durability and Security

Both smartphones come with IP68 water and dust resistance, which is still uncommon in this segment. Security features include Samsung Knox Vault, along with additional tools such as Privacy Dashboard, Auto Blocker, and Private Sharing.