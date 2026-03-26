Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Prices in India Announced: Who Do They Compete With?

Samsung on Wednesday launched the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Samsung Galaxy A37 5G in India, expanding its mid-range Galaxy A lineup with a focus on durability, AI features, and long-term software support. The company has now also confirmed pricing and introductory offers for both models.

Prices in India

The Galaxy A57 5G starts at Rs 56,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, going up to Rs 62,499 for the 12GB model. The Galaxy A37 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version, Rs 47,499 for the 8GB + 256GB, and Rs 52,999 for the 12GB + 256GB.

Samsung is offering a Rs 3,000 bank or UPI cashback, a zero down payment EMI option for 24 months, or an equivalent upgrade bonus as part of the launch offers.

What do the phones offer?

Both devices bring incremental upgrades rather than a reset of the series. The Galaxy A57 5G introduces an aluminium frame and a 6.9mm profile, making it the slimmest A-series phone so far. It also features a 120Hz display with up to 1900 nits peak brightness.

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Durability is a key highlight across both models, with Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back, along with an IP68 rating. Samsung is also promising six Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates, which is still uncommon in this segment.

On the camera front, both phones use a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, supported by improved image processing and low-noise handling for better low-light output. The A57 adds a 12MP ultra-wide camera, while the A37 settles for an 8MP unit.

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Performance upgrades are tied to newer Exynos chipsets. The A57 runs on Exynos 1680 with improved on-device AI capabilities, while the A37 uses Exynos 1480. Both devices include LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, along with a larger cooling system on the A57 for sustained workloads.

Battery capacity remains at 5,000mAh on both models, with support for 45W charging. Samsung claims up to two days of usage, though that will vary depending on usage patterns.

Who do they stack up against?

At these price points, the Galaxy A57 5G sits close to upper mid-range devices like the Vivo V70 Elite and OnePlus 15R, both of which prioritise performance and faster chipsets. Samsung’s approach leans more toward software longevity, durability, and a broader feature set rather than peak performance.