Vivo T4R 5G Launched With 5700mAh Battery, MediaTek Chip: Price in India

The Vivo T4R 5G has finally arrived in India after weeks of teasers. The new Vivo phone will be ideal for customers who prioritise battery life and performance in their phones for under ₹20,000. Vivo’s T4R 5G has a big 5700mAh battery with fast-charging support and a body with combined IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against water and dust.

Vivo T4R 5G price in India

The new T4R 5G comes in three configurations:

— 8GB+128GB model costs ₹17,499

— 8GB+256GB variant is priced at ₹19,499

— 12GB+256GB model costs ₹21,499

You can buy the new Vivo T4R 5G in Arctic White and Twilight Blue colours starting August 5 from Flipkart, Vivo’s online store, and select partner stores across the country. If you use an eligible bank card, you are eligible for an instant discount of ₹2,000. Alternatively, you can exchange an old phone to receive a bonus of ₹2,000 on the estimated trade-in value.

Vivo T4R 5G specifications

Featuring support for 5G connectivity for two SIM accounts, the Vivo T4R 5G boasts a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The company claims the display’s SGS Low Light feature reduces strain on the eyes by blocking blue light. The phone has a combined IP68 and IP69 rating for better protection against water splashes and immersions, as well as dust ingress. Additionally, it features MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability along with Diamond Shield Glass protection on the display.

Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 12GB of extended RAM. You get up to 256GB of internal storage without an option to increase it physically. For photography, the Vivo T4R 5G has a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) on the back, alongside a secondary sensor. A 32MP camera handles selfies and video calls with 4K video recording support. Vivo says its new phone has an underwater photography mode that lets you record videos in the pool or under the sea.

With AI tools like Circle to Search, AI Note Assist, and AI Transcript, the Vivo T4R 5G houses a 5700mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging technology.