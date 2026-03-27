Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Series Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra Chips, AI Features

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book 6 series in India, bringing its latest lineup of premium laptops with a focus on AI-driven productivity, performance upgrades, and slimmer designs. The series includes the Galaxy Book 6, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, and Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, with prices starting at ₹1,27,990.

This marks the India debut of Samsung’s latest PC lineup, which was first introduced globally earlier this year with an emphasis on on-device AI and next-generation Intel processors.

Performance upgrades led by Intel’s latest chips

At the core of the Galaxy Book 6 series are Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, built on Intel’s 18A architecture. These chips are designed to handle CPU, GPU, and AI workloads more efficiently, with Samsung claiming over 60 per cent faster CPU performance compared to the previous generation. The Ultra models come with Ultra X7 and Ultra 7 configurations, and the Pro offers Ultra X7, Ultra 7, and Ultra 5 variants. The standard Galaxy Book 6 has Ultra 7 and Ultra 5 chip options. The processors also include a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) capable of up to 50 TOPS, enabling on-device AI tasks such as image editing, translation, and intelligent search without relying on the cloud.

The Galaxy Book 6 Ultra adds a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, positioning it for heavier workloads such as video editing, AI content generation, and gaming.

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Design, cooling and battery life

Samsung is focusing on portability without compromising performance. The Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Ultra feature a redesigned cooling system with a larger vapour chamber and improved airflow to maintain sustained performance. The laptops are also thinner than their predecessors, with the Ultra measuring 15.4mm and the Pro going as slim as 11.9mm.

Battery life is another key upgrade. Samsung claims up to 30 hours of video playback on the Ultra and Pro models, along with fast charging that can restore up to 63 per cent of the battery in 30 minutes.

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Display and multimedia improvements

The Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Ultra feature 14-inch and 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with peak HDR brightness of up to 1000 nits and adaptive refresh rates ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz. Samsung has also upgraded audio output, particularly on the Ultra, which includes a six-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

These upgrades are aimed at users who rely on their laptops for both work and content consumption.

AI and ecosystem integration

The Galaxy Book 6 series is positioned as an AI PC, with features integrated across both hardware and software. Tools such as AI Select, Note Assist, and natural language search are designed to simplify workflows.

The laptops also integrate with Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC experience, enabling AI-assisted writing, research, and task management within Windows 11.

Beyond standalone features, Samsung is continuing to push ecosystem integration. Features like Multi Control, Second Screen, and Link to Windows allow seamless interaction between Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Book 6 lineup is available in multiple configurations:

Galaxy Book 6 starts at ₹1,27,990 Galaxy Book 6 Pro starts at ₹1,78,990 Galaxy Book 6 Ultra starts at ₹2,42,990