Samsung Galaxy Event Confirmed for Next Month: Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 Series Coming

Samsung and Apple are set to go head-to-head this September. The South Korean tech giant has officially confirmed its next Galaxy event will take place on September 4, just a few days before Apple’s big launch event on September 9. The two rivals are known for taking subtle digs at each other through ads and catchy taglines, and this time, the showdown will be between Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices and Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series.

Samsung has teased the launch of new “premium AI tablets” and a new addition to the Galaxy S25 lineup. Rumours suggest the company will unveil the Galaxy Tab S11 series and the Galaxy S25 FE.

The Galaxy event will be livestreamed on Samsung’s official website and YouTube channel starting at 3:30 PM IST on September 4.

Samsung is also offering special deals. Customers who buy a new qualifying Galaxy Tab through Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app will receive a credit of around Rs 4,000, which can be used towards other Galaxy products like phones, tablets, Galaxy Ring, Buds, Watch, or accessories. Buyers can also get up to $950 (around Rs 83,000 in total savings through trade-in offers, free storage upgrades, and more when purchasing the latest Galaxy tablet.

Samsung will also host a press conference and have exhibition booths at IFA Berlin 2025 on September 5.

The Galaxy Tab S11 series is expected to include two models: the Galaxy Tab S11 and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Both tablets may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.