Samsung Galaxy F36 5G India Launch Set for July 19

Samsung’s next F-series phone, the F36 5G, is coming to India on July 19. In a statement, the South Korean company said the F36 5G will feature a vegan leather finish on the back, offer 50MP cameras, and a thickness of 7.7mm. The price of the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G has also been revealed without specifics, setting the stage for the company to disrupt the mid-range smartphone market in India.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G details

According to Samsung, the Galaxy F36 5G will cost less than ₹20,000, an overcrowded price segment with popular phones such as Nothing’s CMF Phone 2 Pro and Vivo T4. The company said the Galaxy F36 5G will feature a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) along with two more sensors on the back. The teaser image shows the cameras in a vertical alignment in the top left corner, the very edge of which will also feature a SIM tray. The Galaxy F36 5G will be 7.7mm thick, making it one of the thinnest phones at its price.

In addition to what Samsung has confirmed, the Galaxy F36 5G is expected to feature an Exynos 1380 processor with 6GB of RAM and Android 15-based One UI software. The details emerged from a Google Play Console listing of a Samsung phone with the model number linked to the next F-series phone. The listing has revealed the phone will house a 6.7-inch full-HD+ 120Hz Infinity-U Super AMOLED display and pack 50MP cameras with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and support for 10-bit HDR video recording on both front and rear cameras.