Samsung Galaxy M07 4G Phone Launched, Costs Under ₹7,000
Samsung has silently launched a new entry-level phone that focuses on customers who want solid software support.
Samsung has added a new phone, the Galaxy M07, to its entry-level lineup. The Galaxy M07 focuses on the essentials, making it a good choice for people who do not want much from their next phone. Despite its low price, the phone features a solid body with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance and offers software support for up to six years.
Samsung Galaxy M07 price in India
The Galaxy M07 is officially priced at ₹7,699 for the single variant. However, you can buy it for ₹6,999 on Amazon, according to the current listing on the e-commerce platform. You can buy the phone in just the Black colour from online and offline stores.
Samsung Galaxy M07 specifications
The new Galaxy M07 boasts a large 6.7-inch HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the experience is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which includes two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 2GHz, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 15 with One UI 7 and supports Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD).
For photography, the Galaxy M07 is equipped with a 50MP rear camera boasting an f/1.8 aperture, alongside a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and an LED flash. Selfies are handled by an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has a 3.5mm audio jack and a bottom-ported speaker. Measuring 7.6mm in thickness and weighing 184g, the phone also offers dust and splash resistance with an IP54 rating. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, and a USB Type-C Port. A 5000mAh battery inside supports 25W fast charging to keep you powered throughout the day.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 4 October 2025 at 20:38 IST