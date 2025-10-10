Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Launched With Optical Stabilisation in Cameras for Under ₹12,500

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M17 5G, its latest budget smartphone offering optical image stabilisation on the cameras. Arriving as a successor to the Galaxy M16 5G, the company’s new phone replaces the MediaTek chipset with an Exynos 1330. It also features a new camera design and a fast-charging battery.

“With Galaxy M17 5G, we are carrying forward the M series philosophy of Monster innovations by introducing OIS enabled ‘No Shake camera’ in the ₹10,000-15,000 segment along with next-level durability, AI capabilities, and a slim design to cater to the aspirations of Gen Z customers, who want to capture their non-stop adventures,” said Akshay S Rao, Director, MX Business at Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G price in India

The Galaxy M17 5G comes in three storage variants:

₹12,499 for the 4GB+128GB model ₹13,999 for the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage ₹15,499 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of memory

It will be available from Amazon, Samsung’s online store, and select retail stores in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G specifications

The Galaxy M17 5G features a vibrant 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, offering a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. It boasts a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and can reach up to 1100 nits of peak brightness. For enhanced durability, the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1330 5nm processor. Memory options include 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM, coupled with 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card using a hybrid dual SIM slot.

For photography, the Galaxy M17 5G is equipped with a versatile triple camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP main camera with F1.8 aperture, autofocus, and OIS, a 5MP F2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP F2.2 macro camera, complemented by an LED flash. Selfies are handled by a 13MP front camera.

Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking. The Galaxy M17 5G runs on One UI 7.0, based on Android 15. It has dimensions of 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5mm and weighs 192g. Audio is delivered via bottom-ported speakers. The phone also offers IP54 dust and water resistance.