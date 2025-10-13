Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Now Available: How It Compares With Redmi 15 5G, Vivo Y31 5G

Here is how the Samsung Galaxy M17 compares with Redmi 15 and Vivo Y31. | Image: Samsung, Vivo, Redmi

Samsung’s latest budget smartphone, the Galaxy M17 5G, is now on sale, offering features such as an Exynos 1330 chip, a Super AMOLED display, and a fast-charging battery. At its price, it takes on popular phones, such as the Redmi 15 5G and the Vivo Y31 5G, which were launched earlier this year. Here is a quick comparison between them.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G price in India

The new Galaxy M17 5G comes in three RAM and storage variants. The model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs ₹12,499, while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at ₹13,999. The highest-end model is priced at ₹15,499. You can buy it in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colours from Samsung’s online store and Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G vs Redmi 15 5G vs Vivo Y31 5G

Display: The Galaxy M17 5G has a 6.7-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED display with 1100 nits of brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. On the other hand, the Redmi 15 5G uses a 6.9-inch LCD with 600 nits of brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield on top. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y31 5G packs a 6.68-inch LCD with a brightness of 1000 nits and Guardian Glass protection.

Processor: Powering the Galaxy M17 5G is an octa-core Exynos 1330 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Redmi 15 5G rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM, while the Vivo Y31 5G uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor with up to 6GB of RAM.

Cameras: The new Galaxy M17 5G features a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Meanwhile, the Redmi 15 5G has a 50MP main and an auxiliary lens. The Vivo Y31 5G also has a 50MP main camera, assisted by a secondary camera, on the back. Samsung’s new phone has a 13MP selfie camera, while the other two have an 8MP camera for selfies.