Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Teased Ahead of Launch on October 10
Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy M17 5G will be just 7.5mm thick, despite packing a durable body and a battery that can last long.
Samsung has said that it will launch the Galaxy M17 5G, its upcoming budget phone, on October 10. According to the announcement, the Galaxy M17 5G will come with a “segment-leading” 50MP triple camera system with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone also brings AI features, such as Circle to Search and Gemini Live, to the affordable price segment.
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will be among the few phones in its price segment to feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, which makes the display less prone to scuffs and scratches. The phone also has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Samsung said these protection layers allow the Galaxy M17 5G “to withstand common, real-world mishaps - from accidental knocks to splashes, giving users added confidence in everyday environments.”
Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy M17 5G will be just 7.5mm thick, despite packing a durable body and a battery that can last long. It will boast a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and come with AI features as part of the latest One UI platform. The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will be available in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colours, featuring a premium finish on the back.
The Galaxy M17 5G will succeed over the Galaxy M16 5G, which the company says “ran out of stock” without specifying the timeframe. Launched in February this year, the predecessor came with specifications, such as a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 90Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, a 50MP triple-camera setup on the back, a 13MP selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 25W fast-chargeable 5000mAh battery, and Android 15-based One UI 7.
Published On: 6 October 2025 at 19:24 IST