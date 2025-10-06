Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Teased Ahead of Launch on October 10

Samsung has said that it will launch the Galaxy M17 5G, its upcoming budget phone, on October 10. According to the announcement, the Galaxy M17 5G will come with a “segment-leading” 50MP triple camera system with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone also brings AI features, such as Circle to Search and Gemini Live, to the affordable price segment.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will be among the few phones in its price segment to feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, which makes the display less prone to scuffs and scratches. The phone also has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Samsung said these protection layers allow the Galaxy M17 5G “to withstand common, real-world mishaps - from accidental knocks to splashes, giving users added confidence in everyday environments.”

Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy M17 5G will be just 7.5mm thick, despite packing a durable body and a battery that can last long. It will boast a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and come with AI features as part of the latest One UI platform. The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will be available in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colours, featuring a premium finish on the back.