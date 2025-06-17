Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Price Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Samsung recently started teasing the launch of the Galaxy M36 5G in India. The South Korean company has now shared what the upcoming phone will cost. Without revealing the launch date, the company said the Galaxy M36 5G will appeal to people looking for a lower mid-range phone.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G will cost less than ₹20,000, per the company’s statement. However, an exact price will be announced at the launch event, the date for which remains unclear. At ₹20,000, the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G will rival phones like the Alcatel V3 Ultra and the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G expected specifications

The Galaxy M36 5G’s specifications have not been officially teased except for a mention about AI features. “Galaxy M36 5G will debut with segment-leading and advanced AI features, unlocking new possibilities for every Indian consumer,” said Samsung. However, reports suggest that a Samsung phone model surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking platform recently with its key specifications listed.

The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is expected to use an Exynos 1380 chipset, which was also used on the Galaxy M35 5G. The benchmark test shows the processor scored 1004 points in the single-core test and 2886 points in the multi-core test. The listing also confirms at least 6GB of RAM and One UI 7 software out of the box. Other details, like the display size, panel type, camera resolution, and battery capacity, are still unclear.