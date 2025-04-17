Samsung Galaxy M56 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Specifications Compared

Here is how the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G compares with the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. | Image: Samsung, Nothing

Customers looking for a new phone can consider the latest Samsung Galaxy M56 5G. It comes with an AMOLED display, cameras with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a fast-charging battery. However, it is not the only option for customers. Nothing’s Phone 3a Pro, which has about the same price as the Galaxy M56 5G, can also be considered. Check out the comparison between the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Specifications

Display: The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G packs a 6.74-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro packs a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. It has Panda Glass protection.

Processor: Samsung’s Galaxy M56 5G is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1480 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both phones come with Android 15-based operating systems.

Cameras: While the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G packs triple cameras on the back: a 50MP wide sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro has a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. While Samsung’s phone has a 12MP selfie camera, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro packs a 50MP selfie camera.

Battery: The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G has a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, but the Nothing Phone 3a Pro packs a 5000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Prices in India