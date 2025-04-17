Samsung Galaxy M56 5G vs Vivo V50e: How Do They Compare?

Here is how the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G compares with the Vivo V50e. | Image: Samsung, Vivo

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M56, its new smartphone with a smooth display and the latest One UI 7 software. The Galaxy M56 offers AI features, 50MP cameras on the back, a fast-charging battery, and a premium design for less than ₹30,000. However, it faces competition from several options in this segment, including the recently launched Vivo V50e. The Vivo V50e also offers a smooth display, the latest Android 15-based software, and cameras that can record 4K videos. Here is how the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G compares with the Vivo V50e.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G vs Vivo V50e: Specifications

Display: The Galaxy M56 5G packs a 6.74-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Meanwhile, the Vivo V50e packs a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and HDR10+. It uses Diamond Shield Glass protection on top.

Processor: Powering the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G is an Exynos 1480 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the Vivo V50e rocks a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Both phones offer Android 15-based operating systems.

Cameras: On the back of the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G sits a triple camera system, including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the other hand, the Vivo V50e has a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Samsung’s phone has a 12MP wide camera, while the Vivo V50e has a 50MP front camera.

Battery: The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. On the other hand, the Vivo V50e packs a 5600mAh battery that charges at up 90W speed.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G vs Vivo V50e: Prices in India