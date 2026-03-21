Samsung Galaxy Phones May Soon Allow iPhone Data Transfers via AirDrop

Apple’s AirDrop, a popular method for wireless data transfers between iPhones, iPads, and Macs, could soon be available on Samsung phones, allowing for frictionless data transfers between the two operating systems.

A Samsung official has confirmed that support for AirDrop will soon be released as part of a software update on Galaxy smartphones to allow file transfers with iPhones. The move comes as Android OEMs are working closely with Apple to expand cross-platform functionality. Previously, Google expanded Quick Share to support AirDrop on the Pixel 10 series for file-sharing with iPhones.

Korean publication EBN News Centre cited Won-joon Choi, President and Chief Operating Officer of Samsung’s mobile division, to report that AirDrop support will be rolled out in phases, starting with small batches of users in primary markets. It is, however, unclear if users in India will be a part of the initial rollout. AirDrop support will be added to Samsung’s Quick Share feature, which already enables wireless file transfers with Android phones, irrespective of their brand.

Once available, Samsung Galaxy phone users could share photos, videos, documents, and other files with iPhones, iPads, and Macs through Quick Share, eliminating the need for third-party tools. An earlier report claimed the functionality would utilise the Wi-Fi Direct service to enable a wireless connection between a Galaxy phone and an Apple device. By design, Wi-Fi Direct causes connected phones to disconnect from a regular internet-based Wi-Fi network.

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While AirDrop support on Galaxy phones will make file-sharing with Apple devices easier, Samsung is hoping it will also facilitate the switch from an iPhone to a Galaxy device by reducing ecosystem friction. Apple already offers multiple tools designed for the Android platform for migration to iPhones.