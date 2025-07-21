Samsung Galaxy S23 Price Drops to Below ₹45,000 for Online Customers

Samsung Galaxy S23 may be old, but it is still a capable phone if you want to spend less than ₹50,000. The latest deal on Flipkart brings the price of Samsung’s two-year-old flagship phone to about ₹45,000, making it a good option. The Samsung Galaxy S23 was launched for a starting price of ₹79,999, with Flipkart’s deal making it cost only slightly more than half the price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 deal on Flipkart

Flipkart has listed the Samsung Galaxy S23 at a discounted price of ₹44,999 on its website — the lowest since its launch in 2023. However, the deal does not end here. You can get a cashback of up to ₹4,000 on using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, after which the price will be ₹40,999. Flipkart will also offer you a discount of up to ₹43,200 if you exchange an old phone, but the exact value of the device will depend on its condition and model.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications

As a flagship phone of 2023, the Galaxy S23 comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080x2340-pixel resolution, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 1750 nits. A Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protects the display. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with an Adreno 740 GPU. The phone has 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. While the Samsung Galaxy S23 was launched preloaded with Android 13-based One UI 5.1, it can immediately be upgraded to Android 15-based One UI 7.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy S23 packs a 50MP wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. The phone supports up to 8K video recording. The Samsung Galaxy S23 houses a 3900mAh battery with support for 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Samsung claims the phone can offer up to 71 hours of audio playback and 22 hours of video playback. The phone is also IP68 certified for resistance against splashes and dust ingress.