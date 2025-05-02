Samsung Galaxy S24 selling at ₹44,999 During Fab Grab Fest: Everything to Know About the Deal

Samsung has kicked off its much-awaited Fab Grab Fest 2025, and this year, the spotlight is majorly on the powerful Galaxy phones including the last year’s flagship phone – Galaxy S24. The smartphone during the Fab Fest is selling at a starting price of ₹44,999, down from its original ₹74,999. The sale, which began on May 1, is live exclusively on Samsung.com, the Samsung Shop App, and Samsung Exclusive Stores, offering some of the biggest deals of the season across the Galaxy ecosystem.

The Galaxy S24, boasting sleek design, AI-powered camera features, and robust performance, is among the most popular choices for users seeking a flagship Android experience. With the latest Fab Grab Fest offer, Samsung is also giving customers the advantage of using up to 12 months of no-cost EMI (NCEMI) options on the Galaxy S series, making flagship ownership more affordable.

Quick look at Galaxy S24 specs

The Samsung Galaxy S24 has a face of 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP wide camera with OIS (F1.8), a 12MP ultra-wide camera (F2.2, 120° FOV), and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom (F2.4), while the front-facing 12MP camera supports selfies with an F2.2 aperture and 80° field of view. Available in three storage variants - 8GB RAM with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB internal storage- the Galaxy S24 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, offering fast wired charging (up to 50% in about 30 minutes with a 25W adapter and 3A USB-C cable), Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare capabilities.

Adding to the anticipation, Samsung has teased the upcoming launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge, expected to arrive on May 13. Rumoured to feature a 3,900mAh battery and next-gen capabilities, it’s expected to further fuel the fight in the smartphone market.