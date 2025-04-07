Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Begins Receiving One UI 7 Update

Samsung appears to have begun rolling out the latest One UI 7 update to last year’s Galaxy S24 smartphones again. The new update hopefully weeds out the glitches in the last software update, providing a smooth experience on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24. However, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is not on the list.

According to multiple reports on X (formerly Twitter), the rollout may have kicked off in South Korea for the users of all three phones. The firmware update version ends with BYCG and is about 5.2GB — a significant increase in the size over the last, glitchy update. Samsung is allegedly rolling out the One UI 7 update to both beta and non-beta users. However, the update for beta users is not as heavy and weighs just about 400MB. That is because the major changes were rolled out to them in previous beta builds.

The One UI 7 update, which is already available for the Galaxy S25 series, brings Apple’s Dynamic Island-style widgets and Live Activities-like notifications for real-time information from eligible apps. It brings several cosmetic changes, offers better customisations, and adds several new AI features. It also ramps up the security of the devices, making them less prone to hacking attempts.

How to download and install One UI 7 on the Galaxy S24 series