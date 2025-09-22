Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets Massive Price Cut in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, Over Rs 63,000 Off

Amazon India is kicking off its Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2025 on September 23, and the deals are already turning heads. One of the biggest highlights is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is getting its lowest-ever price on the platform.

Price Slash Details

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (12GB + 256GB), which usually costs Rs 1,34,999, will be available for just Rs 80,499 during the sale. With bank offers, coupons, and no-cost EMI options, buyers can bring the price down even further to an effective RS 71,999. EMI plans start at Rs 7,999 per month for nine months, and longer tenure options are also on the table.

What You Get with the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung’s flagship still packs top-tier hardware and AI features. The phone sports a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, and Gorilla Glass Armour protection. The phone is driven by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with Adreno 740 GPU and it runs One UI 7 on Android 15, with five years of OS upgrades promised.

The camera set up includes a quad rear setup with a 200MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 50MP periscope lens (5x zoom). There is a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging + wireless charging.

Should You Buy in 2025?

While the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to bring fresh AI tools, the S24 Ultra is still among the most powerful Android flagships around. Its display, camera system, and durability make it a strong buy and with the huge price cut, it suddenly looks like one of the best premium deals this festive season.