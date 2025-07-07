Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price to Drop Below ₹75,000 in Amazon Prime Day Deal

Updated 7 July 2025 at 18:34 IST
Amazon’s Prime Day 2025 sale is set to kick off on July 9, featuring some never-before-seen deals across product categories. While Amazon’s annual extravaganza has minimised jaw-dropping discounts, especially on smartphones, over the recent years, the upcoming edition will let you buy Samsung’s ultra-premium flagship, Galaxy S24 Ultra, for less than ₹75,000.
The e-commerce company has revealed that it will sell the Galaxy S24 Ultra at a discounted price of ₹74,999. That is the lowest price for Samsung’s flagship, which was launched in 2024 at a starting price of ₹1,29,999. According to Amazon, this is a flat discount, meaning you do not need a bank card or a coupon to bring down the cost by ₹55,000. However, you are eligible for a 5 per cent unlimited cashback on the final cart price if you choose to pay using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.
Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra, launched last year as a flagship device, features a premium design paired with robust hardware. Resembling earlier Galaxy Note models, it has a boxy shape and includes an integrated S-Pen stored in a silo at the bottom. The phone incorporates titanium for durability and Corning Gorilla Glass Armor for enhanced scratch resistance and reduced glare. It boasts a 6.8-inch Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2600 nits, and HDR10+ support. Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it offers up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
In terms of photography, the device has a 200MP main sensor with multi-directional PDAF and OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and OIS, a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom and OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree field of view. The selfie camera features a 12MP sensor with HDR and HDR10+ recording. The rear cameras support 8K 30fps video recording, while the front camera is limited to 4K 60fps. The Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.
