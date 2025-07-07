Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price to Drop Below ₹75,000 in Amazon Prime Day Deal

Amazon’s Prime Day 2025 sale is set to kick off on July 9, featuring some never-before-seen deals across product categories. While Amazon’s annual extravaganza has minimised jaw-dropping discounts, especially on smartphones, over the recent years, the upcoming edition will let you buy Samsung’s ultra-premium flagship, Galaxy S24 Ultra, for less than ₹75,000.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

The e-commerce company has revealed that it will sell the Galaxy S24 Ultra at a discounted price of ₹74,999. That is the lowest price for Samsung’s flagship, which was launched in 2024 at a starting price of ₹1,29,999. According to Amazon, this is a flat discount, meaning you do not need a bank card or a coupon to bring down the cost by ₹55,000. However, you are eligible for a 5 per cent unlimited cashback on the final cart price if you choose to pay using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra, launched last year as a flagship device, features a premium design paired with robust hardware. Resembling earlier Galaxy Note models, it has a boxy shape and includes an integrated S-Pen stored in a silo at the bottom. The phone incorporates titanium for durability and Corning Gorilla Glass Armor for enhanced scratch resistance and reduced glare. It boasts a 6.8-inch Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2600 nits, and HDR10+ support. Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it offers up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.