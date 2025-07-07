Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Tech News /
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price to Drop Below ₹75,000 in Amazon Prime Day Deal

Updated 7 July 2025 at 18:34 IST

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price to Drop Below ₹75,000 in Amazon Prime Day Deal

Samsung's last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available for less than ₹75,000 in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale.

Reported by: Shubham Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
samsung galaxy s24 ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in India last year. | Image: Samsung

Amazon’s Prime Day 2025 sale is set to kick off on July 9, featuring some never-before-seen deals across product categories. While Amazon’s annual extravaganza has minimised jaw-dropping discounts, especially on smartphones, over the recent years, the upcoming edition will let you buy Samsung’s ultra-premium flagship, Galaxy S24 Ultra, for less than ₹75,000.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

The e-commerce company has revealed that it will sell the Galaxy S24 Ultra at a discounted price of ₹74,999. That is the lowest price for Samsung’s flagship, which was launched in 2024 at a starting price of ₹1,29,999. According to Amazon, this is a flat discount, meaning you do not need a bank card or a coupon to bring down the cost by ₹55,000. However, you are eligible for a 5 per cent unlimited cashback on the final cart price if you choose to pay using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra, launched last year as a flagship device, features a premium design paired with robust hardware. Resembling earlier Galaxy Note models, it has a boxy shape and includes an integrated S-Pen stored in a silo at the bottom. The phone incorporates titanium for durability and Corning Gorilla Glass Armor for enhanced scratch resistance and reduced glare. It boasts a 6.8-inch Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2600 nits, and HDR10+ support. Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it offers up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

In terms of photography, the device has a 200MP main sensor with multi-directional PDAF and OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and OIS, a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom and OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree field of view. The selfie camera features a 12MP sensor with HDR and HDR10+ recording. The rear cameras support 8K 30fps video recording, while the front camera is limited to 4K 60fps. The Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Read more: Itel City 100 Brings Support for Magnetic Speaker for Under ₹8,000

Published 7 July 2025 at 18:34 IST