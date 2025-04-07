Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Check Out Key Differences

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 Ultra is the company’s best smartphone to date. It brings a well-rounded design, better cameras, faster performance, and more capable AI features through the latest One UI 7 update. However, last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra is a good option for anyone not willing to spend about ₹1.30 lakh. It is still among the fastest phones in the market, and also eligible for all the new features. Here is a quick comparison between the two phones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications

Display: The Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. It has a QHD+ resolution and supports HDR10+. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a slightly larger 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 2600 nits, and HDR10+. While the Galaxy S24 Ultra uses Corning Gorilla Armor for protection, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has the Gorilla Glass Armor 2. Both phones have a DX anti-reflective coating on the screen.

Processor: The Galaxy S24 Ultra uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has an Adreno 750 GPU. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with an Adreno 830 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Both phones support Android 15-based One UI 7.

Cameras: Samsung’s last generation Galaxy S24 Ultra phone has a 200MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, a 50MP periscope camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera on the back. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 200MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Their selfie cameras, however, are the same: a 12MP sensor with PDAF and 4K 60fps recording.

Battery: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Ultra have a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Prices