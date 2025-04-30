Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Will Sell for Less Than ₹85,000 in Amazon Great Summer Sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be down to one of the lowest prices in the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale. Launched last year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best smartphones money can buy. Although it uses the one-year-old Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, it is capable of Galaxy AI features, such as Photo Assist, Note Assist, and Interpreter. It is also Samsung’s last phone with a boxy design, so customers who are not a fan of the new Ultra design can consider the Galaxy S24 Ultra, especially with the deal.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal on Amazon

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available for ₹84,999 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, which kicks off on May 1. This price includes a ₹3,000 discount on the phone’s current price on Amazon. Customers will also be eligible for a 10 per cent discount on using HDFC Bank credit cards, while using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will offer them 5 per cent unlimited cashback and welcome rewards worth ₹2,500.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched for a starting price of ₹1,29,999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications

Samsung’s flagship phone from last year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, boasts a premium design and impressive hardware. Similar to the earlier Galaxy Note models, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features a boxy shape and supports the S-Pen, which is conveniently stored in a silo at the bottom. Constructed with titanium for enhanced durability and Corning Gorilla Glass Armor for improved scratch resistance and minimized reflections, this phone is built to last. It sports a 6.8-inch Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2600 nits, and HDR10+ compatibility. Powering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.