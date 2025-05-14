Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Just Launched But You Can Already Get It for Rs 12,000 Less | Image: Image from Samsung

The highly awaited Galaxy S25 Edge has finally arrived, and it's causing quite a stir - thanks to its state-of-the-art design, top-notch specifications, and, of course, the launch bargain. You can pre-order the phone in India and a few other countries right now.

One of the sleekest big-screen phones on the market right now is the Galaxy S25 Edge, which stands out because of its small profile (only 5.8 mm thick) and lightweight construction (just 163 grams). It has a dual-camera configuration with a primary sensor that is 200MP in resolution, and it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It comes with 12GB of RAM.

The S25 Edge costs Rs 1,09,999 with 256GB of storage and Rs 1,21,999 for the 512GB storage model. However, there is a special pre-order deal from Samsung that can help buyers save Rs 12000 on the purchase.

Anyone interested in taking advantage of this deal may do so by pre-ordering the smartphone from Samsung's official website. Samsung is providing certain bank cards with no-cost EMI alternatives for 6 and 9 months in addition to the storage boost. You may expect to start receiving your orders on May 27. Note that this promotion is only available during the pre-order window. Once the window closes, the regular price will apply.

Along with the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, the Galaxy S25 Edge is the latest addition to the S25 series. The Plus model has long bridged the gap between the entry-level and Ultra models, but the Edge provides a sleek option for those seeking premium functionality in a sleek and noticeable package.